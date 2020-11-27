Woman killed by gunfire found on West Bank Expressway Friday morning: NOPD

The body was found around 3:42 a.m. near the Terry Parkway off-ramp on the elevated West Bank Expressway, just inside Orleans Parish.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was found shot to death Friday morning on the elevated West Bank Expressway in New Orleans, a police spokesperson said.

Paris Holmes, an officer with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division, said the victim was shot at least once.

"No further information is available at this time," Holmes said in a 4:17 am email to local news outlets.

Police didn't release the victim's name or age.

Officers with NOPD's Fourth District are investigating the killing as a homicide.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

