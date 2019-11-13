NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes were offering warming centers through the night Tuesday to keep people who have no place to go warm. Many homeless people won't go to a shelter, making this cold snap very dangerous, advocates said.

According to the City of New Orleans, nearly 1,200 homeless people live in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

Saints and Sinners, a Bourbon Street bar, hosts a free Taco Tuesday for the homeless every week. This Tuesday organizers also gave out blankets and cold weather gear.

Outreach Director Heather Burnam said they had the crowd wait inside for their food to keep them out of the elements.

“We have collected blankets, gloves, different things they need to keep warm, and we’re handing these out today,” said Burnam. “We provide them with the means to survive and thrive in the elements."

Most of Tuesday's crowd entered the restaurant bundled head-to-toe, wearing everything they owned or borrowed clothes to help keep them warm.

Jaci Jeansonne is a Taco Tuesday regular at the bar, thrilled to receive her favorite meal before a cold night.

“I first came to New Orleans through a battered woman shelter, then I fell off the map, and now I’m building my way back up,” said Jeansonne.

Jeansonne said she’s been through one other winter in New Orleans, and learned how to survive.

“Right now we go from the Riverfront to the French Quarter,” said Jeansonne. “We just got us a tent today. We’re feeling lucky tonight.”

Jeansonne said the homeless population is a family and helps each other in cold temperatures.

“I'm lucky. I always do pretty well,” said Jeansonne. “The worst I’ve ever gotten is a cold. You get sick. You get cold. You definitely need a lot of blankets.”

Jeansonne said her husband doesn't have proper identification, so they don’t go to local shelters.

“He can't get in, and there's no way I’d leave him by himself nor would he leave me,” said Jeansonne.

Sinners and Saints Outreach says this is common, many of the people they help do not want to go to a shelter.

“They’re free spirits, they are not rule followers,” said Rhonda Haley. “They want to be on their own, many have gone into shelters and had things stolen. They don’t like the way a lot of them are set up.”

Haley and her husband take a wagon of food and supplies out to the homeless every Wednesday night. This week they plan to take hot chocolate and chili to warm people up.

Jeansonne hopes this time next year, she’ll have a permanent home.

“I want to be in a house off the streets, in an actual house,” said Jeansonne.

Burnam said offering free food once a week on a consistent basis is what will help some get back on their feet.

“Improving the city starts with bringing change to individuals,” said Burnam. “If we can bring that gold out they can overcome and get the means and support to get into a better situation.”

Information about New Orleans warming shelters can be found here.

