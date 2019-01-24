NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell weighed in on the referees’ ‘no call’ during the NFC Championship game between the Saints and Rams.

Cantrell released a statement Thursday stating that her administration sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing the city’s “deep dismay,” and encouraging him to “break his silence and step up for what’s right.”

Cantrell described Sunday’s game as a “bitter pill” and she stands with Saints owner Gayle Benson in her fight to pursue changes to NFL policies.

The mayor’s efforts come a day after Congressman Cedric Richmond invited Goodell to answer questions about the no call in front of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

Despite Sunday’s upset, Cantrell said that she is proud of the Saints and all they accomplished this season.

“As the people of our City step out to show their love for the Saints, I will be right there with them, ‘in that number’: to show love for our team, and to show them the respect they have earned,” her statement read in part.