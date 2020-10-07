Karen Carter Peterson stepping down as head of Louisiana's Democratic Party

Peterson has held the job for two four-year terms.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Democrats will elect a new leader this summer, after state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson said she won’t seek reelection as chair of the state party.

Peterson has held the job for two four-year terms. She was first chosen for the post in a 2012 election that gave Peterson the distinction of being the first woman to win the job of party chair.

The New Orleans state senator and lawyer announced her decision not to run for a third term in a statement. The new leader will be chosen by the members of the party governing body on Aug. 29.