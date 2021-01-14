x
Letlow's widow enters race for Louisiana congressional seat

Julia Barnhill Letlow announced her campaign launch Thursday.
Credit: Provided photo/NOLA.com
Luke Letlow, recently elected U.S. Representative from Louisiana's 5th Congressional District.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow is entering the race to fill the Louisiana congressional vacancy left by her husband’s death from complications related to COVID-19. 

Julia Barnhill Letlow announced her campaign launch Thursday. She's seeking the 5th District seat representing central and northeastern Louisiana that her husband Luke Letlow had won in December. 

Luke Letlow died only days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office. Julia Letlow said in a statement that she and her husband both wanted to improve the district and leave it a better place for their children and future generations. 

The election is March 20. 

