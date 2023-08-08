Louisiana Governor candidate qualifying underway in Baton Rouge

Louisiana will have a new governor for the first time in 8 years, here's who has qualified to run so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — Qualifying is underway for state and local offices in Louisiana.

In Baton Rouge at the state archives building, candidates are signing up to run in the October 14 primary election. Governor John Bel Edwards is term-limited and the election to succeed him is the marquee race this year.

Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy was the first governor-hopeful to sign up for the race. He’s running as a political independent and hopes to peel off votes from both the left and right.

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder has also qualified to run for the state's highest office. The former Republican state lawmaker from Covington says he’s running to improve people’s faith in state government. If elected, Schroder promises to shun transactional politics and work with everyone to get things done.

Former state transportation secretary Shawn Wilson, a Democrat from New Orleans, was the third governor candidate to qualify Tuesday morning.

Wilson said throughout his career he has been a “bridge builder, not a bridge burner.” He promises to seek collaboration and common ground to build a more robust and stronger Louisiana.

“We’re down at the bottom in education. We’re at the top of poverty. We don’t pay our policemen. We don’t pay our firemen. We don’t pay our teachers, so all of that’s going to change as your next governor,” Hunter Lundy says.

“We will treat a penny like a dollar, and it will be about ‘you’ and ‘us’ and ‘we’ and never about ‘me’,” John Schroder says. “So, I’ll make this promise every decision I make will be based on one thing and this is what is best for Louisiana.”

“I’ve worked on all sides of the aisle to get things done for Louisiana in democratic as well as Republican administration. My work has improved the lives of people and businesses here in our great state,” Dr. Shawn Wilson says.

There will likely be at least seven major candidates in the governor’s race, five Republicans, one Democrat, and one Independent.

The remaining candidates: Sharon Hewitt, Jeff Landry, Richard Nelson, and Steve Waguespack will likely qualify later this week.

Two current statewide officeholders are running for re-election, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain. Louisiana Secretary of State, State Attorney General, State Treasurer, and State Insurance Commissioner are up for grabs as qualifying continues through Thursday.