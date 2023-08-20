Senator Bill Cassidy says he thinks Trump should drop out of presidential race

Cassidy explained on CNN that he doesn't think Trump can win but that Biden needs to go, so he'd prefer another candidate take him on.

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted to impeach Donald Trump and he said Sunday on CNN that he thinks he should drop out of the 2024 presidential race, but he also seemed to indicate that he would vote for the former president if he is the Republican nominee.

On CNN, Cassidy discussed several issues in an eight-minute interview.

He was asked about Trump’s indictments and said that he wasn’t an attorney so couldn’t speak on most of them but he did think the case of the mishandling of classified documents was a strong one against Trump, saying that there is a recording of the former president discussing this.

“I think the charge that seems most likely as a slam dunk is the one associated with handling classified documents,” said Cassidy. “If that is proven, we may have a candidate for president who has been convicted of a crime.”

Cassidy said he didn’t think Americans would vote for someone convicted of a crime and he said that polls show that Trump would lose to Joe Biden.

Cassidy made it strongly known that he wants Biden gone and that he thinks that almost any of the candidates who will debate in Milwaukee this week would be a better choice than the former president.

When directly asked if Trump should drop out, Cassidy answered in the affirmative. “But, obviously that’s up to him,” he said.