TERRYTOWN, La. - The controversy about a school’s hair policy came to the campus’ doorstep Monday morning.

Someone placed signs outside Christ the King Elementary School in Terrytown with messages supporting the school’s hair policy as the family of a student who was sent home because of her hair extensions prepared to meet with Archdiocese of New Orleans officials.

A sign in front of Christ the King School is an example of the controversy around a sixth-grader’s hair. I’ll have the latest this morning on WWL-TV and WUPL-TV. pic.twitter.com/7mdMX51RUG — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) August 27, 2018

“Rules are rules,” one sign read, alluding to the debate about the school’s controversial hair policy for students.

Despite a temporary restraining order that would allow them to return to Christ the King School, two sixth-grade students who have been embroiled in a dispute with the school over extensions in their hair would remain out of class Monday.

Story continues under video. Can't see the video? Click here.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced last week that it would re-examine school policies that may "affect cultural differences in school communities." The announcement indicated that the Archdiocese would be seeking input from parents, faculty and students on issues that might differ among cultural groups.

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com

© 2018 WWL