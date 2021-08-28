USPS suspends service in Southern Louisiana

The USPS Offices affected are in Lafitte, Buras, Chauvin, Grand Isle, Port Sulphur, Pointe à la Hache, Montegut, Dulac, Barataria, and Braithwaite

NEW ORLEANS — With Hurricane Ida approaching the state and mandatory evacuation orders, USPS has temporarily suspended services in the Southern Louisiana area.

USPS stated that the suspended retail and delivery services are effective immediately. The services will remain suspended until further notice.

The USPS Offices affected are in Lafitte, Buras, Chauvin, Grand Isle, Port Sulphur, Pointe à la Hache, Montegut, Dulac, Barataria, and Braithwaite.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.