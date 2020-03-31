NEW ORLEANS — As we consider all that’s changed in our lives because of COVID-19, let’s consider something that needs to be changed: Blaming.

Florida and Texas governors are shutting down their borders to traffic from Louisiana, blaming us for COVID’s spread.

The national media blame Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell for not canceling Mardi Gras. Yet they don’t question Vegas, the NBA or Disney for staying open more than two weeks after Mardi Gras — and each of those attract more than a million people a week in large clusters.

In the midst of a crisis, blaming is pointless, and self-defeating. Let’s focus on getting through this. We’ll have lots of time for Monday morning quarterbacking, later.

