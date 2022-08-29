4 Takeaways: Saints will go as far as Jameis Winston can take them

WWLTV's Doug Mouton discusses the Saints as the season opener steadily approaches.

NEW ORLEANS — When the NFL went to 17 games last year. They also re-did the preseason.

Now there’s a two-week gap to game one.

The Saints are off this weekend. If you don't remember this two-week gap from last year it's because New Orleans was dealing with Hurricane Ida.

The end of the preseason this year couldn't have gone much better.



That's where we start our four takeaways from the preseason finale.





#4: Preseason Stars

The first is Tony Jones who started camp battling against Abram Smith, Devine Ozigbo and Malcolm Brown for a roster spot.

Jones had 114 yards rushing and receiving in the preseason. He looked more explosive than the other three guys.

The second star is safety Justin Evans. Evans, a Mississippi native was Tampa Bay's second round draft pick in 2017.He started 21 games for the Bucs over four seasons, but after getting hurt he missed all last season. He's now healthy, and he's been strong all camp.

Destrehan's Kirk Merritt capped off a terrific camp with a huge game against the chargers. The Saints wide receiver room is stacked. So Merritt might not make the 53, but he's a practice squad guy who can help this season.

The biggest riser is linebacker Eric Wilson who played four years in Minnesota. Not only will he make the roster, but if Pete Werner can’t go in the opener, Wilson could be a starter.

These four solidified their places in New Orleans this fall by standing out in the preseason.





#3 As Healthy as it Gets



The Saints are about as healthy as it gets. If Werner misses time, it hurts. The Trevor Penning injury stinks, but American football is the planet's most violent team sport.

No team will be fully healthy ever this season, but Marcus Davenport looks to be on track to play in the opener with Michael Thomas and James Hurst.



Taysom Hill looks fully recovered from his offseason surgery along with Marcus Mave and Jameis Winston. If the saints don't win the opener it won't be because they were missing too many key pieces.

#2 One Drive: Big Optimism



Even if Mike Thomas couldn't play Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave represent an enormous upgrade at wide receiver. They each caught passes in that perfect opening drive. That drive 9 plays, 75 yards and the Saints overcame two penalties. So they actually went 90 yards. They were zero-for- zero on third down because they never needed a third down

#1 Jameis Winston