Saints' Penning out indefinitely after suffering torn ligament in foot

Penning sustained the injury of the first quarter of Friday's preseason finale.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Saints offensive tackle and 2022 first-round draft pick Trevor Penning is out indefinitely after suffering a torn ligament in his foot that will require surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Penning suffered the injury in the first quarter of Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers. The injury caused Penning to be carted off the field.

Penning is seen as a raw prospect, but had shown rapid improvement through each of his three preseason appearances. The injury also means that James Hurst will all but definitely start the season at left tackle.