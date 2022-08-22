4 Takeaways: Saints defense will be dominant in 2022

WWLTV's Doug Mouton discusses the Saints as the season opener steadily approaches.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints season opener is now less than three weeks away but there are still questions on offense.

But in Green Bay, Tyrann Mathieu and the defense were good enough that expectations are now rising a little.

Last month, the Casear's sportsbook had the over/under on Saints wins at eight. Las Vegas puts a win total on every team.

The Texans, for instance, are the NFL's worst at 4.5 wins so you bet whether or not you think they'll win more than that.

The Bucs and Bills are 11.5, those are the NFL's best. The Saints are right in the middle but have risen in the last few days from eight to 8.5.

This means that Las Vegas believes a little bit more in the Saints.

The reason that number isn't higher is that nationally there's a lack of confidence in Jameis Winston and Dennis Allen, the quarterback and coach.

Two things primarily kept the Saints from being a playoff team last year - a crazy series of injuries, especially Jamies and the offensive line, and a lack of top-end weapons in the passing game.

That's where we start our four takeaways from Green Bay.

#4: Offensive Line Improves

Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning took positive steps forward this week. Ruiz was actually the only starter on the offensive line to start all 17 games last season...but he didn't have a great season.

We've seen improvement all camp from Ruiz and that continued in Green Bay. And Trevor Penning, who likely won't start the season opener, made positive strides this week.

Keeping this group healthy is a huge key to 2022 success, but also getting this group better is huge, and they did get better in Green Bay.

#3: Wide Receiver Room Is Stacked

Chris Olave was terrific in Green Bay, dominant in the practice Wednesday and in the endzone Friday. He's silky smooth, and does not play like a rookie.

Michael Thomas is now dealing with a hamstring injury, a source told our Saints analyst Nick Underhill.

It's not anything serious, but even if you take Michael Thomas out of the equation, Olave and Jarvis Landry (who is quietly having a terrific camp) elevate that wide receiver room enormously.

#2: Will Lutz Is Back

Finding a reliable kicker was also a problem last season. Not anymore. Will Lutz ripped a 59-yarder to end the first quarter and emphatically announce he's back.

TV doesn't do the velocity of that kick justice. Aaron Judge leads the major leagues in home runs by a dozen. He's a 6'7 monster who also leads baseball in exit velocity.

Friday night, that Will Lutz kick exploded off his foot like a 110-mile-per-hour Aaron Judge bomb. It went 59 yards in a flash. Will Lutz looks completely back and that's gigantic.

#1: Dominant Defense

The Saints defense was dominant in the Green Bay practices. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the Saints have stars at every level and the Saints most certainly do.

Marshon Lattimore and the secondary were the stars in Wisconsin and this five have a chance to be among the best in the NFL.