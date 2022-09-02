LSU to resume in-person classes, masked not required

The school also said masks are still encouraged.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State University announced today that in-person classes will resume on both campuses starting Monday, Feb. 14 due to decreasing COVID case rates.

The school also said that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors, but they are still encouraged.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,423 new cases and 51 new deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday. Hospitalizations fell to 1,435 patients across the state, a significant drop from 2,367 patients recorded during the Omicron variant’s peak in January.