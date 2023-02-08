Assistant LSU football coach to step away from role after health emergency

Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, was taken from football practice by an ambulance on Tuesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey will step away from LSU football after a health emergency on Tuesday, according to a statement by head coach Brian Kelly on Wednesday.

According to WBRZ, Lindsey was taken from Tuesday's practice.

Coach Kelly's statement was a few sentences long, spelling out Lindsey's replacement and also sending get well wishes to the assistant coach and his family.

"In Coach Lindsey's absence, John Jancek will serve as defensive line coach, and Bob Diaco will coach outside linebackers and special teams," Kelly said. "We look forward to his return to the program."

LSU did not release information as to what caused EMS to arrive at practice.