Locked on Saints: Film review reveals positives for passing game, young playmaker on defense

Tre'Quan Smith and Michael Thomas may return after the bye week

NEW ORLEANS — Jameis Winston put some good tape up as the New Orleans Saints dropped their Sunday home-opener to the New York Giants.

Winston threw players open, hit downfield receivers in stride, and showed improvement with ball placement.

Tre'Quan Smith and Michael Thomas reportedly look good to return soon according to WR Coach Curtis Johnson. It will likely not happen until after the bye week. But there are some indications that the passing game can hit its stride before then if the opportunities are given.

Rookie linebacker Pete Werner had a great game against the Giants. Despite the loss, he put together several plays that stood out and show that he's a viable option next to Demario Davis until Kwon Alexander returns.

Backup running back Tony Jones Jr will miss 3-4 weeks with his ankle injury, in the meanwhile Devine Ozigbo makes his return to the Crescent City.

The Saints also moved on from kicker Aldrick Rosas, signing Cody Parkey as his replacement.

