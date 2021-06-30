x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Saints

Saints sign Ryan Ramczyk to $90 million extension

That contract comes with $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid right tackle in the NFL.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) stands in his stance before a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

NEW ORLEANS — While the future of the quarterback position for the Saints is up in the air, the O-line is set for years to come.

The Saints signed all-pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a $90 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That contract comes with $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid right tackle in the NFL. The contract makes Ramczyk a Saint through the 2026 season.

Ramczyk was a first-round draft pick for the Saints in 2017 and was about to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

► Get breaking New Orleans Saints news, scores, schedule and injuries reports by downloading WWL-TV's FREE "Bless You Boys" app in the IOS App Store or Google Play.