Saints sign Ryan Ramczyk to $90 million extension

NEW ORLEANS — While the future of the quarterback position for the Saints is up in the air, the O-line is set for years to come.

The Saints signed all-pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a $90 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That contract comes with $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid right tackle in the NFL. The contract makes Ramczyk a Saint through the 2026 season.

Ramczyk was a first-round draft pick for the Saints in 2017 and was about to enter the final year of his rookie contract.