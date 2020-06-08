Bogdanovic's career-high 35 lead Kings past Pelicans 140-125

JJ Redick scored 18 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-3 in the restart.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125 on Thursday.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings, who got their first win in four tries since the restart.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots and ended up making 10 of 12 overall in just under 22 minutes.

