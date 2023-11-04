Jose Alvarado ruled out for Pelicans Play-In games, could return for playoffs

David Griffin said in a statement that Alvarado has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities but will not play in Wednesday's game.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is not expected to play for at least one more week, the team announced on Monday.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said in a statement that Alvarado has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities but will not play in Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City nor a second Play-In game if the Pelicans win that contest.

Griffin added that Alvarado is not expected to play for at least one week, and a specific timeline for his return "will be announced at a later date."

Alvarado, a prominent reserve and the MVP of the Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star weekend was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia following New Orleans' loss to Orlando in February. He has not played since.

The Pelicans are set to take on the Thunder in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner of that game will have to take on the loser of the 7-8 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. If the Pelicans win two games, they advance to the playoffs. Lose either game and they are out.

Zion Williamson has also been ruled out for Wednesday's game due to his hamstring injury.

The Pelicans are 29-23 in Western Conference games.