Jrue, Lauren Holiday donating rest of NBA salary to charities, black owned businesses

NEW ORLEANS — Jrue Holiday and his wife, World Cup Champion Lauren Holiday, will donate his remaining NBA game checks for the season to charities focusing on social justice and Black owned businesses.
According to a report from ESPN, the money will be used to establish the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund, which will help communities in the New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles areas.
"We were just kind of sitting in the house, in the bed, thinking about it, and my wife said, 'I think you should do this and you should do the rest of your salary.'" Jrue Holiday told ESPN. "That's a great idea. Because we want to make an impact. God has blessed us with so much. We know a couple of things that are important are time and money, and right now, we have both. To be able to give away our money to help further this movement and Black-owned businesses that have taken a hit in COVID-19, to us, it felt like the perfect time and opportunity."
The rest of Jrue Holiday's game checks for the season are worth up to $5.3 million.
