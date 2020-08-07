Pelicans Alvin Gentry cleared to coach team in Orlando

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry will be allowed to lead the team in its coronavirus-shortened season end in Orlando, the league decided Wednesday.
Gentry, who at age 65, is considered among the higher risk groups for COVID-19, had to pass medical protocol to be cleared.
NOLA.com reports that Gentry got the go ahead just about an hour before the team was ready to depart for Orlando where it will try to gain the 8th and final playoff spot over a period of eight games.
A complicated formula would have the Pelicans needing either to catch the Memphis Grizzlies, who are currently four games ahead, or finish within four games of the Grizzlies - or any other team that would get to the eighth spot. If they finish within four games of the 8th-seeded team, they would then play a 'best of two' play-in, needing to win both games to grab the final playoff spot.
