Pelicans Alvin Gentry cleared to coach team in Orlando

Gentry, who at age 65, is considered among the higher risk groups for COVID-19, had to pass medical protocol to be cleared.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry will be allowed to lead the team in its coronavirus-shortened season end in Orlando, the league decided Wednesday.

Gentry, who at age 65, is considered among the higher risk groups for COVID-19, had to pass medical protocol to be cleared.



NOLA.com reports that Gentry got the go ahead just about an hour before the team was ready to depart for Orlando where it will try to gain the 8th and final playoff spot over a period of eight games.