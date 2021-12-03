Pelicans lose by 30 to NBA's worst team

NEW ORLEANS — Jaylen Nowell hit six 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 28 points, top overall draft choice Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from an early 16-point deficit to rout the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105.
"A really embarrassing evening for us tonight," said Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy of the team's first game back since the All-Star break. "They (Minnesota) played well. They were inspired to play. We didn’t care.”
Rookie Jaden McDaniels hit his first four 3s and finished with a career-high 20 points for Minnesota, which won for just the eighth time this season and second time against New Orleans.
The Timberwolves, who combined for 19 3-pointers on 40 attempts. Zion Williamson scored 24 for the Pelicans and was his usual efficient self, making 9 of his 13 shots along the way. New Orleans made just 6 of 32 3-point attempts.
