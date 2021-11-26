Pelicans say Zion Williamson is cleared for full team activities

There is still no target date for his season debut.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared for full-team activities.

Williamson played 4-on-4 full court on Friday and is inching toward his return to the court. The 21-year-old broke his fifth metatarsal in his right foot during workouts this summer.

The Pelicans said their All-Star forward was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reported that Williamson's first chance at participating in a full practice will be December 2.

There is still no target date for his season debut. In 61 games last season, Williamson averaged 27 points per game on 61.1 percent shooting from the field.