Trey Murphy III expected to miss 10-12 weeks after successful knee surgery

NEW ORLEANS — Two days after injuring his knee during a workout, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that their second-year swingman Trey Murphy III underwent a successful surgery to repair the injury on Thursday.
The hybrid forward/guard taken 17th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, received a partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection in his left knee during the procedure.
Murphy III, who averaged 14.5 points and hit 40.6 percent from three-point range last year, is expected to make a full recovery and will return to basketball activities in approximately 10-12 weeks.
