x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pelicans

Trey Murphy III expected to miss 10-12 weeks after successful knee surgery

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that second-year swingman Trey Murphy III underwent a successful surgery to repair the injury on Thursday.
Credit: Locked on Pelicans
Trey Murphy III injures meniscus | Timetable to return for the New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Two days after injuring his knee during a workout, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that their second-year swingman Trey Murphy III underwent a successful surgery to repair the injury on Thursday.

The hybrid forward/guard taken 17th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, received a partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection in his left knee during the procedure.

The surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. 

Murphy III, who averaged 14.5 points and hit 40.6 percent from three-point range last year, is expected to make a full recovery and will return to basketball activities in approximately 10-12 weeks.

More Videos

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ricardo LeCompte breaks down Pelicans 2023-24 schedule

Before You Leave, Check This Out