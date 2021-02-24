Les Miles offered secret settlement to LSU student, Advocate reports

Miles long-hidden settlement has emerged as part of a larger investigation into how LSU handled allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence cases.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU head football coach Les Miles reportedly reached a settlement with a former student who accused him of harassment several years ago, according to our partners at The Advocate.

The settlement surfaced as investigators look into LSU's handling of sexual misconduct and domestic violence complaints.

According to the report, the settlement occurred about a decade ago when an LSU Athletic Department student intern accused Miles of "hitting on her," three times.

Miles denied that he made advances on a student intern when contacted by The Advocate, but did not answer questions about the settlement.

Miles' attorney, Peter Ginsberg, said that the description of the settlement given by Advocate reporters was "discernibly incomplete and inaccurate, and its publication would recklessly cast Mr. Miles in a false light."

He did not respond to follow up questions about if he was denying the existence of the settlement itself.

When LSU Vice President of Strategic Communications Jim Sabourin was presented with the allegations by The Advocate, he said they had heard about a settlement, but that LSU was not party to it.

Miles long-hidden settlement has emerged as part of a larger investigation into how LSU handled allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence cases, spurred by a report from USA Today in November.

That report illustrates how LSU looked the other way, ignored or downplayed accusations of sexual assault against male students, including a former star running back who was eventually dismissed from an NFL roster.