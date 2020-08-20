LSU investigating rape allegations against Derrius Guice

“We take every allegation of sexual misconduct very, very seriously,” LSU interim president Tom Galligan said.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University’s interim president Tom Galligan said the university is investigating allegations reported by USA Today that said former runningback Derrius Guice raped two students in 2016.

Galligan told WAFB Channel 9 that the university has been investigating since the newspaper published those allegations on Wednesday.

“We take every allegation of sexual misconduct very, very seriously,” Galligan said.

Two former LSU students said they were raped by the then-freshman running back in 2016 in their own apartments after heavy drinking. The new allegations against Guice come just weeks after he was released by the Washington Football Team after he was charged in multiple domestic violence incidents.

The rape allegations were reportedly shared with at least two LSU coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse. One woman said she reported the rape to LSU’s Title IX office, but the accusations were never investigated. Neither woman reported the incident to law enforcement.

“I can’t say too much about the details, but I can say given my time at LSU that I would be surprised if we did not follow our procedures and our policies,” Galligan told WAFB Thursday. “Of course I would also be concerned if we did not follow our procedures and our policies.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.