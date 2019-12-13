BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU President Kind Alexander has been named as the new president of Oregon State University by the school's board of trustees.

Oregon State University's board made the announcement Friday. Alexander will officially take the role on July 1 replacing Ed Ray, who served as President for 17 years.

"This was a very difficult decision for me given my fondness for LSU and the tremendous progress we’re making here,” Alexander said. “It’s been a privilege to be part of such an important and iconic university system. I’m proud of what we’ve collectively accomplished, including setting records for enrollment in size, diversity and academic achievement. Shenette and I, along with our family, thank LSU and Baton Rouge for making our many years here so memorable.”

Thomas Galligan, dean of LSU's law school and former president of Colby-Sawyer College, will serve as interim president while a national search is done for Alexander's replacement.

ALSO: 'It's that time!' Joe Burrow heads to New York for Heisman Trophy ceremony

ALSO: LSU's Tiger Stadium sold $2 million in drinks after alcohol policy change

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.