NEW ORLEANS — Mark you calendars! LSU and Alabama are officially set for an afternoon kickoff in Tuscaloosa.

The SEC announced Monday that LSU and Alabama will air on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CST, Nov. 9.

LSU and Alabama are the top two teams in the nation.

Alabama has an eight-game win streak over LSU, including their 29-0 victory last season.

