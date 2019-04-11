Several national web sites are reporting that President Donald Trump will attend the LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

The game is considered the 'Game of the Year,' between the teams currently ranked 1st and 2nd in the nation.

Trump attended the National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia in 2017.

Trump carried both Louisiana and Alabama in the 2016 election. The idea that the president would attend the game was tweeted by Sports Illustrated and later by a CNN reporter who covers the White House.

Trump also has a couple of visits planned to Louisiana in advance of the hotly-contested governor's race between Republican Eddie Rispone and Democrat incumbent John Bel Edwards.