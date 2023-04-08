Alvin Kamara: 'I embarrassed myself, the city and the NFL'

Two days after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Saints star Alvin Kamara spoke with media afterward about the infamous Las Vegas nightclub incident.

METAIRIE, La. — Two days after being excused from practice to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned to training camp and spoke afterward about the infamous Las Vegas nightclub incident that occurred in February 2022.

"It's been 18 or 19 months that I've been dealing with this ordeal," explained Kamara in his opening statement to the media. "Obviously, it's a tough ordeal to be in. I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured. Poor judgement on my end. Definitely a bad decision.

"I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life I've stood on and I can take accountability and say when I'm wrong," the five-time Pro Bowler continued. "I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother, I embarrassed myself, I embarrassed this city and I embarrassed the shield (NFL)."

Kamara pleaded no-contest on July 11 to misdemeanors and agreed to pay more than $100,000 to Darnell Greene Jr., who he and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons savagely beat during altercation in a las Vegas hotel.

On Wednesday, the NFL declined to comment on Kamara’s meeting with Goodell or any timeline for potential discipline.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough," Kamara said. "I lost a lot throughout this ordeal. I'm not looking for any pity, not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say it's okay. I know what I did, I know what I was involved in. I take responsibility.

"That's part of being a man and growing. From here, I've got to make the right decisions and make the right choices."