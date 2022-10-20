Andy Dalton to start at QB for Saints, several key players sitting out for TNF

Receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas will both sit out, but Chris Olave will return from his concussion.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without several key players tonight as they take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Starting Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo will both miss Thursday's game, according to the team.

Rookie Alontae Taylor has been activated from injured reserve to add depth to the Saints secondary.

Defensive end Payton Turner will also miss Thursday night's game.

On offense, receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas will both sit out. Starting guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman will also miss tonight's game.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave will return after missing last week's game against the Bengals due to concussion.

Head Coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will start at quarterback against the Cardinals. Jameis Winston is active, but will only be used as a third-string emergency quarterback.