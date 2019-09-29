NEW ORLEANS — Brand new medical technology may have quarterback Drew Brees back on the field for the Saints sooner than expected. That's according to a report by Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer.

In a segment released Sunday morning, Glazer said Brees, who was injured two weeks ago and had to get surgery on his throwing hand, had an internal brace put inside his thumb to aid his recovery.

Typically, the time to heal from the surgery Brees' underwent is about six weeks. With this brace, however, Glazer said the Saints quarterback is now looking at returning in five weeks.

"This wouldn't have been five weeks without this new technology," Glazer said.

Brees apparently told Glazer he's already able to grip and his pain is going away quickly.

If this is the case, Brees would be back for the Saints Week 7 match up against the Arizona Cardinals.

