Saints: Cam Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for 2nd time in 3 weeks

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three weeks, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Jordan has been on a tear since he missed the Saints Week 14 game against the New York Jets. He leads the league with 7.5 sacks since December 19.
In the Saints, 18-10 win against the Carolina Panther Jordan had a team-leading eight tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks.
The 3.5 sacks are the second-highest single-game total of his career.
Jordan and the Saints defense need one more outstanding performance against the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season finale. If the Saints win and the Rams defeat the 49ers the Saints will get the final playoff spot in the NFC Playoffs.