Saints: Cam Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for 2nd time in 3 weeks

Jordan leads the league with 7.5 sacks since December 19.

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three weeks, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jordan has been on a tear since he missed the Saints Week 14 game against the New York Jets. He leads the league with 7.5 sacks since December 19.

In the Saints, 18-10 win against the Carolina Panther Jordan had a team-leading eight tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks.

The 3.5 sacks are the second-highest single-game total of his career.