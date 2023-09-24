Derek Carr taken to hospital for tests on injured right shoulder

Carr left the game in the third quarter after a sack where his head and shoulder hit the ground hard.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was taken to a Wisconsin hospital for tests on his right throwing shoulder after he was sacked and injured in the game against Green Bay Sunday, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

Carr’s status wasn’t immediately clear for the coming weeks. Allen said Carr was being evaluated and tested for more details.

"When we know what it is, we'll let you know."

Carr suffered a concerning injury early in the third quarter of the Saints game at Green Bay. The Saints were up 17-0 when he was hurt. The team went on to implode and fall to the Packers 18-17.

Carr was having another solid, though not spectacular game with 13 completions in 18 throws for 103 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Graham.

The Saints lead was also aided by a defense that continued to be stingy and a punt return for a score by Rashid Shaheed.

Carr was able to get off the field on his own power but went to the injury tent to be examined. The Saints had already lost starting guard Cesar Ruiz to a concussion.

Carr was eventually seen on camera walking into the locker room.

Winston replaced Carr and his first four drives ended with quick punts. His fifth drive put the Saints in position to try a Blake Grupe 46-yard long field goal that would have given them the lead with just over a minute to go. Grupe misfired.

Carr was signed to a 4-year, $150 million contract in the offseason.