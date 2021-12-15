Forecast: Beating the Bucs? It's what the Saints do

Sean Payton is 19-10 against the Buccaneers and 7-1 against Bruce Arians.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and I can say with complete confidence the Buccaneers are the NFC South team I personally care the least about. It's not so much I hate them, as I don't even think much about them at all. I save all my NFC South hate for teams that deserve it like Flowery Branch Community College in Georgia, and now that Cam Newton is back in Carolina, I even have a renewed interest in hating an old Saints villain.

The Buccaneers? Whatever. The Saints have been giving the Bucs the business since they were both put in the NFC South. Sean Payton is 19-10 against the Buccaneers and 7-1 against Bruce Arians. It's not a rivalry when one team wins over and over. Miss me with that playoff game loss, that was Jared Cook's responsibility entirely.

Tom Brady has given Tampa 15 minutes of relevancy but even he can't slow the severe beatings the Saints deliver to the team with the dumb pirate flag on their helmet. If Tampa wants a regular season win against the Saints maybe they should call a quarterback like Ryan Fitzpatrick who, unlike Brady, has actually beat the Saints in a regular season game.

The day Tampa goes back to irrelevance can't come soon enough.

When Sean Payton defeats the Buccaneers and Tom Terrific on Sunday night with his third different quarterback in 2 years, we will LAUGH.

The Saints are 6-7 you say. The Saints have no receivers anyone has ever heard of you say. The Saints are in the middle of the 2021 Injury Apocalypse you say.

My retort – the Saints beating Tampa Bay is like the sun rise – it happens regularly no matter what.



The Saints beat the Bucs and Brady with Trevor Siemian throwing touchdowns to Alex Armah and passes to Kevin White. Don't tell me Taysom can't beat that silly pirate ship operation.

The experts will tell us all week, “Tom Brady is focused and he's ready to beat the Saints defense down and set the world right.” The thing is the Saints own Tom Brady and he'll make horrible decisions and look every bit like a 45-year-old quarterback should look because that's HOW HE ALWAYS LOOKS against the Saints.

Believing the Saints are going to humiliate Tom Brady is easy because we've seen it 3 times, so why not 4?

History repeats itself A LOT. Sorry Tommy Boy.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: I Feel Good – Pitbull featuring Anthony Watts DJWS



link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmU16BbDmNM



After reading the previous 400 words, what song did you think I was selecting this week? I'm talking myself into the Saints going to Tampa and shocking the world. Why doubt the Saints can do the thing we've seen them do OVER AND OVER?



Crank up this song in your headphones at work. BELIEVE.

Pitbull is a poet.



I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU BUT I FEEL GOOD.

The Games

Last Week: 2-3

Season: 28-32

New Orleans (+11.5) at Tampa Bay: This line is disrespectful. The next time Brady beats the Saints as a Buc in a regular season will be the first time. Do you think Bruce Arians, the guy who walks the sideline wearing what appears to be a small appliance strapped to his chest, is going to out coach Sean Payton?

Ok boss.

Tampa has a spectacular offense but the Saints defense can match their receivers and Denis Allen always has an excellent plan. The issue for the Saints on defense is creating a pass rush. Hit Tom Brady early and he looks exactly like 2021 Ben Roethlisberger.

Florida has helped Tom Brady get younger and faster, it'll do the same for the Saints Cam Jordan. Sunday, Cam's going to turn back the clock to when he was best all around defensive end in the sport.



Tom Brady is going to play bad, because that's what he does against the Saints, Taysom will hit Marquez Callaway to pull the Saints to 24-23, but Sean Payton is going to have as much interest in kicking the extra point and going to overtime as you have in that holiday season diet. Al Michaels will remind America the Saints haven't converted a 2-point conversion since 2018, and then Taysom will plow into the end zone. The Saints 2-point futility ends and the Saints owning of Tom Brady continues.

Saints 25-24

San Francisco (-8.5) vs Atlanta: The Falcons win all close games and get blown out in the rest. 49ers will put the hammer lock on the 6th seed in NFC.



49ers 35-21

Philadelphia (-5) vs Washington: The WFT winning here would probably be good for the Saints playoff hopes but Washington is injured and drowning in COVID-19.

Eagles 23-7

Buffalo (-11) vs Carolina: You think Matt Rhule wishes he told his agent to call LSU a few weeks ago?



Bills 30-7

Houston (+3) at Jacksonville: Neither teams fans want them to win and Jaguars fans probably wish Urban Meyer could find a college job to run off to.