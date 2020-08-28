NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
According to a statement from the team, Benson has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home.
"She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days," the statement said.
Benson, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 within the last couple weeks.
