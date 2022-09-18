Alvin Kamara not expected to play as Saints battle division favorite Bucs

Kamara suffered a rib injury against the Falcons in Week 1

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is not expected to be available for the team as they prepare to face division rival Tampa Bay on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted late Saturday night that Kamara, who's been listed as questionable throughout the week while dealing with a rib injury, is not expected to play. In the same tweet, Schefter mentioned that running back Mark Ingram, also listed as questionable, is expected to play. Ingram has been dealing with an ankle injury all week.

The final injury report will be released at 10:30 a.m.. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo has already been ruled out, as has Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin. Both teams had a litany of names on Friday's injury report.

Both teams enter Sunday's matchup off of impressive Week 1 showings, albeit in different ways.

The Saints earned a spectacular come from behind win against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, in which they rallied from a 16-point 4th quarter deficit to squeeze out a one point, 27-26 win.

The Bucs, meanwhile, showed out on the national stage as they stifled the Dallas Cowboys, 19-3, last Sunday night.

This will be the sixth time the Saints and Bucs are facing off since Tom Brady joined the team in 2020. This will also be the first time that new head coaches Dennis Allen and Todd Bowles will face off in this rivalry.