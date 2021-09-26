LeCompte: Saints win the turnover battle, put the game away with a 7-minute plus drive

They were more physical, they beat them in the turnover battle and they were offensively efficient when they needed to be.

Well after being on the road for 29 days the Saints will be coming back to New Orleans with a win. They defeated the Patriots today 28-13 in Foxborough.

The Saints did this on all fronts. They were more physical, they beat them in the turnover battle and they were offensively efficient when they needed to be.

First, let's talk about the turnovers. Sean Payton threw a stat out all weekend long that the patriots are 108-7 at home under Bill Belichick when they win the turnover battle.

The Saints won the turnover battle 3-0 today. That included a pick-six by Malcolm Jenkins to start the third quarter which really turned the momentum for the Saints who went into the locker room with a 14-3 lead.

Next, let's talk about the defense, they harassed rookie Mac Jones all day long with 11 hits, two sack, and forced three interceptions. All week the defense was saying that Bill Belichick was pulling the strings for Mac Jones. They were able to get the pressure on Jones and really disrupt that Patriots offense all game long.

When the Patriots closed the lead to eight it seemed like all the momentum was going their way but the Saints responded. Winston led a seven minute plus drive in the fourth quarter.

They marched down the field in 13 plays. One of the key plays was a third and seven, where Jameis Winston hit Deonte Harris for a first down to extend the drive. Taysom Hill capped the drive off with a touchdown run.

Being able to go on a drive like that and milk the clock to put the game away shows you how the Saints are going to win games in the next few weeks.

The formula is going to be the defensive playing well, Winston limit mistakes, and winning the turnover battle.