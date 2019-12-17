NEW ORLEANS — Michael Thomas is on the verge of breaking a long-standing NFL record as the Saints' season nears the end.

The Saints' star receiver is just 10 receptions short of tying Marvin Harrison's single-season catches record. Harrison pulled in 143 passes in 2002. Thomas has 133 receptions after Monday night's routing of the Indianapolis Colts.

Thomas broke the team record for single-season receptions last night (one he set last season). He also holds the Saint single-season reception yards record at 1,552 yards and counting.

On that note, Thomas is just 412 yards shy of matching Calvin "Megatron" Jonshon's single-season receiving yards record. It's unlikely that he'll reach that milestone with just two games left, but anything is possible when Michael Thomas is on the field.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history on Monday night, throwing the 540th and 541st touchdown passes of his career, surpassing Peyton Manning for the top spot in NFL history.

The Saints defeated the Colts 34-7 to move to 11-3, a record they share with Seattle, Green Bay, and San Francisco. The Saints will need some help to secure a top seed in the NFC playoffs. But that's for another day.

