Twin pick-sixes doom Saints in loss to Cardinals

The game was tied at 14 and the Saints had the ball. Six plays later the Cards were up 28-14 without running an offensive play.

PHOENIX — Andy Dalton threw an interception in the end zone and two pick-sixes in a disastrous first half that symbolized a Saints season that has never seemed to get moving in a positive direction as New Orleans fell to 2-5 with a 42-34 loss to Arizona Thursday night.

The win by the Cardinals snapped an eight-game home losing streak over the past two seasons.

Key turnovers, an inability to create the same, penalties and missed opportunities continued to plague the team as it looks unable to get out of its own way.

"I don't think we played good on defense, our tackling was shoddy again. Offensively, we did some good things... the 3 takeaways were killers. We've got to fix some of these issues," said head coach Dennis Allen, who, possibly for the first time, said injuries were an issue.

He mentioned losing Bradley Roby early, leaving them with only two healthy corners against a team that was going to run a lot of three wideout sets.

The team was last in the NFL in turnover differential coming in (minus 7) and a 0-3 deficit in this one will only make that worse.

"Our turnover ratio is the pits, probably the last in the league right now," said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

The Saints made it into the red zone on the first three drives of the game but only came away with two touchdowns as Dalton was picked off in the end zone. After each team had the ball three times the score was tied at 14.

Then disaster struck. A Dalton pass went off of Marquez Callaway’s hands and was picked off by Marco Wilson who easily took it in from 38 yards for a score to make it 20-14.

Just five plays later, Dalton badly misfired and Isaiah Simmons took it back 56 yards for a score and it was 28-14 when the Saints decided to mercifully take a knee and end the pain.

There were some exchanged scores in the second half but the outcome never really was in doubt.

Dalton finished the game 30 of 37 passing for 361 yards and 4 touchdowns but the three picks cost the Saints 17 points, more than the margin of victory.

Receiver Chris Olave, the only one of the team's top three receivers to play, had 7 catches for 106 yards but was on the receving end of several tough shots as he returned from a concussion.

The running game was rendered moot by the end of first half shenanigans, but Alvin Kamara had 11 carries for 49 yards, most while the game was still competitive.

Teams that badly underachieve during a season always have a concern about keeping the locker room together and the Saints will have 10 days to figure out how to do that in a season where underachieve seems to be putting things mildly.

However Allen doesn't believe his team will throw in the towel.