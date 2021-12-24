Saints add 4 more players to COVID-19 list

Ryan Ramczyk, Demario Davis, Dwayne Washington, and JT Gray were added to the list Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints now have 15 players on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list after placing tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Demario Davis, running back Dwayne Washington, and safety JT Gray on the list Friday.

Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, Malcolm Jenkins, Jordan Mills, Christian Ringo, Jalyn Holmes, Jeff Heath, Kaden Elliss, and James Carpenter were officially placed on the Saints' reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The Saints also added assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, and coaching intern Sterling Moore to the COVID list on Friday.

With both quarterbacks out rookie Ian Book will make his first start on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Sean Payton said about Book, "he’s going to do fine. He’s excited about the opportunity.”

Payton confirmed that the team signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Bortles was picked third by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft. He last appeared in a regular-season game in 2019 for the Los Angeles Rams.

