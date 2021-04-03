Saints release long-time punter and Super Bowl champion Thomas Morstead

"New Orleans has been amazing to me and my family. This is my home regardless of where the rest of my career might take me."

NEW ORLEANS — Thomas Morstead, one of the last remaining players from the Saints Super Bowl team, has been released by the team.

The news came Thursday afternoon as the Saints continue to make cuts to get under the salary cap.

"He has been a great leader and mentor to many younger players throughout his career, and his Pro Bowl level of play year-in and year-out has been remarkable," said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Morstead signed a 4-year, $15,850,000 contract with the Saints in 2018, making him the highest paid player at his position.

According to Nick Underhill with NewOrleans.Football, releasing Morstead will save the Saints $2.5 million in cap space next season.

Morstead averaged a career-low 43.1 yards per punt for the Saints last season. During a press conference after Morstead's release, he said that an offseason back issue kept him from coming to training camp in great shape like he usually does and an eye issue over the past year-and-a-half has been causing problems for him as well.

"When you're the highest paid player at your position, you have to be at an elite level and it was pretty clear that I was lacking this year," Morstead said.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said that the decision on Morstead was a tough one.

"We know that as we approach the beginning of the NFL calendar year that very difficult decisions have to be made, and this certainly falls into this category," said Loomis."

Thomas Morstead has been a fixture in the New Orleans community. His "What You Give Will Grow Foundation" has donated more than $2.5 million to charitable causes in the community and puts on annual events such as the Prom of Hope and Gleason Gras in partnership with Team Gleason.

"I’m obviously sad to be moving on from the team, but it’s not as if I haven’t prepared for this moment in a number of ways. It is shocking," Morstead said. "The season I had wasn’t to the normal standard that I set and there’s a variety of reasons for that."

Morstead went on to say that he's building a home in New Orleans and plans to stay in the city, even if his NFL career takes him elsewhere.

"New Orleans has been amazing to me and my family. This is my home regardless of where the rest of my career might take me," Morstead said. "The support of the fans has been exceptional."