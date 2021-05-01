Sean Payton, Brees legacy among reasons Saints a good fit, Book says

"This is an unbelievable spot for me at the end," Book told reporters. "I have a great opportunity (in New Orleans). It's a good spot for me."

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, making him the first quarterback added to the franchise since Drew Brees retired.

Book described himself as someone who is determined; someone who — at the end of the day— just wants to win.

Playing quarterback for most of his life, Book said he's the kind of player that likes to distribute the ball to point makers to win the football game, and helping teammates grow.

"The biggest thing I always tell myself is 'Make everybody else around me better,'" Book said. "That's who I am. I'm someone who loves football who'll compete every single game."

Book told reporters he felt honored to join the Saints, saying in part that he'd be a good fit for the franchise since he's so similar to Brees.

"I'm very excited— my heart is still pounding," Book said. "It's such a surreal moment that I've dreamed about for such a long time. It's everything I've wanted since I began playing football in the eighth grade."

Meeting with several teams during the draft over zoom, Book said he kept his fingers crossed, but he definitely felt good about coming to New Orleans.

"This is an unbelievable spot for me at the end," Book told reporters. "I have a great opportunity (in New Orleans). It's a good spot for me."

Book said a combination of having coach Sean Payton and being so similar to Brees in stature and play style makes New Orleans a good fit.

Developing a good relationship with the franchise in meetings before the pick helped, Book said.

Measuring in at 6 feet tall, Book is just as tall as Brees, and the Notre Dame quarterback weighs in at 206 pounds compared to Brees' 209.

The incoming quarterback said he's ready to get to work after Saturday night

"I'm so excited to get down there and start working with Sean Payton, the QBs, and everybody — to start working with the offense and getting some chemistry going," Book said. "I seriously cannot wait."

More info on the newest Saint: QB Ian Book ⚜️#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm https://t.co/3ZoFdis5xZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 1, 2021