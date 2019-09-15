NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans have had this game marked on their calendars since the schedule came out earlier this year.

The chance to salve a little of the wounds from the 'No-Call' that cost them the NFC Championship had fans in a partying mood Sunday.

At Tracey's Uptown, there was a 'Revenge Bowl Party' where fans danced and drank in advance of the contest.

Across the country, in Los Angeles, the West Coast Who Dat Fan Club had its pre-game tailgate outside of the Memorial Coliseum. Eyewitness Sports Director Doug Mouton estimated 500 people at the tailgate, with many having revenge on their minds.

