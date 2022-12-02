Saints Injury Report: 3 players upgraded for Friday's practice

Mark Ingram, who was a limited participant on Thursday, participated fully on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints are moving, albeit slightly, in the right direction on the injury front.

Three players- running back Mark Ingram (foot), tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and guard Josh Andrews (ankle)- were full participants in Friday's practice after the trio were limited on Thursday. The Saints have one more practice session remaining, on Saturday, ahead of Monday's game in Tampa.

Everyone else listed on Thursday's injury report retained their identical status from Thursday: Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive backs Bradley Roby (concussion) and P.J. Williams (knee), defensive tackles Kentavius Street and Malcolm Roach (illnesses to both), wide receiver Kevin White (illness) and special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) all missed practice on Friday.

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Rashid Shaheed (back) were limited participants once again.

The Bucs, meanwhile, saw star defensive tackle return to practice in a limited capacity after he missed Thursday's practice with a foot injury. Tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle and knee), tight end Cameron Brate (illness) and defensive backs Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) all missed Friday's session.

Guard Luke Goedeke was a full participant after he was limited on Thursday with a foot injury. Defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) and wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) were still limited participants.