Saints: Allen says Hill will focus on playing tight end

NEW ORLEANS — This upcoming season Taysom Hill will focus on playing tight end, according to WWL-TV Saints analyst Nick Underhill.

Unlike last season Hill won't go into training camp vying for the starting spot under center. It's Jameis Winston's job after signing a two-year 28 million dollar contract last week.

Hill's best pass-catching season came in 2019 and in his career he has 34 catches for 388 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill will compete with Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett for snaps at tight end.

"A lot more of the F tight end, move tight end type of role. I think that’s the direction that we need to move with him because I think he may be one of the better players in the league in that role." Dennis Allen told Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

In the last two seasons, Hill has started nine games as quarterback

During his five-year career, he has completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,025 yards, eight TDs, and eight INTs. In 2021, he completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 978 yards with four TDs and five INTs.

With Hill focusing on one position Ian Book could go into the season as the backup quarterback.

Dennis Allen says the plan is to have Taysom Hill focus on tight end — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 29, 2022