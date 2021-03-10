Tailgating returns as Saints fans adjust to 'new normal'

The dome is back at full capacity but there are still strict covid-19 rules in place, including proof of vaccination or a negative covid test. Plus everyone is required to wear a mask in the dome.



"So you have no problem with any of the extra rules and regulations in the dome?

"No, no, that's for protection."

"To me. I feel it's important so as far as covid with the dome I am loving it."

"Just comply. Just do what they ask you to do, it's all good, rather not wear a mask but if you have to, you have to."



Fans were told to give themselves plenty of extra time to drive to the dome because some traffic lights in the area were still out because of Ida but the ones in front of the dome on Poydras were working ahead of the game.



"Any delays with the lights being out? No, not at all."



Back at the tailgate party, fans said the crowds are not as large as years past but say either way it started to feel at least a little bit more like normal.



"We will never be normal but I feel like the new normal is working for us. We're coming back and as they say, build back better..with the start of our team."