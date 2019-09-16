NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans are still not over the no call last season that kept New Orleans from a shot in the Super Bowl. Sports bars and restaurants were packed across the city. Fans watching at Tracey's Original Irish Channel Bar shared their thoughts during the game.

"We were absolutely heartbroken," Ryan and Kaitlin Lopiccolo said about how the last season ended.

"We were supposed to be in the Super Bowl last year that's why," Rashad Thornton said.

Saints fans filled Tracey's Sunday afternoon, calling it a rematch against the Rams after last season's no call.

"We should have won that game, we're ready to show the world we should have won that game," the Lopiccolo's said.

Confidence was high, but it was a tough start with Drew Brees taken out with an injury.

"Drew Brees out? Against the Rams?" the Lopiccolo's exclaimed. "Biggest game of the season."

Some calls felt all too familiar for fans. A defensive touchdown by Cam Jordan was reversed by the refs.

"We've got some nonsense calls," the Lopiccolo's said. "How was that not a defensive touchdown? You tell me."

"They robbed us on the call early. I'm upset," Thornton said.

"They just going to keep on robbing us. They can't handle us so they going to cheat us," Dwight Walker said.

"There were a few calls that I felt didn't go our way and it's always hard to take after last year," Danny Hebert said.

In the end, it wasn't the rematch fans hoped for.

"The refs stink," Johnny Terluin said.

It's still early in the season and while there's no guarantee it'll be easy, fans are ready for it.

"Next week's another game," Terluin said. "We all Saints fans no matter what, till the day we die."

