NEW ORLEANS — Let the race begin!

After New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, Tom Brady sent his congratulations.

"Congrats drew! Couldn't be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it's worth trying," Brady posted on Twitter.

Brees broke Peyton Manning's record of 539 career touchdown passes in Monday's 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He added to that record with a 28-yard touchdown to Taysom Hill to make 541.

While Brees holds the career touchdown record for now, Brady is only three touchdowns behind at 538.

“It’s a fluid record,” New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “There's still another quarterback in New England, so that will go back and forth as long as those two are playing.”

The next-closest active player is Rivers with 395.

Brees wasn't about to underestimate Brady's ability to keep pace.

“He’s such a stud. He’s got a lot of rings and records,” Brees said of Brady. “He’s awesome.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.