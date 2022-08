Ricardo LeCompte and Brooke Kirchhofer break down day 10 of Saints training camp.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their 10th day of training camp on Saturday.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso decided to retire just a day after signing with the team.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu made his debut in 11-on-11 drills after spending time away from the team for personal reasons.